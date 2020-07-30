Applications Due For Outdoor Equity Fund Grants

The deadline to apply for New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund grants is August 1st. Ángel Peña, Executive Director for the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project says the fund can help improve access to public lands.

The fund was established to support activities by local governments, state agencies, tribes, pueblos, and nonprofit organizations that help disadvantaged youth explore the outdoors.

Ángel Peña, Executive Director for the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project says the grants can help provide access to public lands for many in the borderland.

“Access to our outdoor spaces is something that’s very real, especially for our overlooked communities here on the Frontera,” said Peña.

According to information from New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division, grants will range from $1,500 to $15,000.