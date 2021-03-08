Another Texas regulator resigns following February blackouts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Another Texas utility regulator appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott has resigned following the deadly February blackouts that left millions of people without electricity or heat for days.

The state’s Public Utility Commission said Monday that Commissioner Shelly Botkin was stepping down immediately. The commission regulates the Texas power grid and is under intensifying scrutiny following one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

Botkin joins a growing list of energy regulators and leaders who have resigned or lost their jobs in the wake of the blackouts.