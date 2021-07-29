Another Las Cruces Winner In New Mexico's Vaccine Sweepstakes

SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico confirmed the next four prize winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, a $10 million cash sweepstakes funded by federal stimulus and intended to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

Four vaccinated New Mexicans -- one from each public health region of the state -- are each confirmed winners of $250,000, as drawn at random by the New Mexico Lottery.

The confirmed winners of the Friday, July 23rd drawing are:

Northeast Region: Trinnie Martinez, Espanola, Rio Arriba County

Northwest Region: Roslyn Pursley, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

Southeast Region: Rita Plattor, Artesia, Eddy County

Southwest Region: Cheri Hamilton, Las Cruces, Dona Ana County

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive $1 million drawing. New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes do not have to opt in again to remain eligible for future drawings. Vaccinated New Mexicans who have not yet opted in to the sweepstakes still can opt in for future drawings at vax2themaxnm.org. The deadline to opt in for each drawing is 6 p.m. the night before the drawing.

One more $1 million Friday drawing, with four regional $250,000 winners each, will occur on July 30, conducted by the New Mexico Lottery on behalf of the Lujan Grisham administration.

A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.

The sweepstakes and other financial incentives have contributed to increased interest in vaccinations statewide.

New Mexicans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination may opt in to the sweepstakes at vax2themaxNM.org. To be eligible for the $5 million grand prize, New Mexicans must have completed their vaccination series. New Mexicans can schedule their shots at vaccineNM.org.

The rules and regulations of the sweepstakes are available here.