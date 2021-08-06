Another Las Cruces Winner In New Mexico Vaccine Sweepstakes

SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico confirmed the next prize winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, a $10 million cash sweepstakes funded by federal stimulus and intended to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

Four vaccinated New Mexicans -- one from each public health region of the state -- are each confirmed winners of $250,000, as drawn at random by the New Mexico Lottery.

The confirmed winners of the Friday, July 30th drawing are:

Northwest Region – Neva Schmeckpeper, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

Northeast Region – Christopher Cavazos, Las Vegas, San Miguel County

Southwest Region – Robin Bilbro, Las Cruces, Dona Ana County

Southeast Region – Genevie Garcia, Roswell, Chaves County

This was the final one million dollar drawing, and the grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for tomorrow - August 7, 2021.

New Mexicans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination may opt in to the sweepstakes at vax2themaxNM.org. To be eligible for the $5 million grand prize, New Mexicans must have completed their vaccination series - and must register by 6 pm tonight, August 6. New Mexicans can schedule their shots at vaccineNM.org.

The rules and regulations of the sweepstakes are available here.