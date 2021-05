LAS CRUCES - The City of Las Cruces has named Anna Bavido as the new Deputy City Clerk. Bavido has several years of experience in elections including voter education. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science with an emphasis on political science, and a minor in English.

Bavido will be in charge of transcribing minutes for council and boards & committees, and obtaining fully executed contracts for City files in addition to city clerk duties in the absence of the city clerk.