Animals of the Southwest subject of new Las Cruces art show

LAS CRUCES, NM -- Dinah Swan's deep appreciation of animals is reflected in her beautiful artwork.

Thirty-four of the artist's pastel paintings are featured in the show, "Animals of the Southwest," opening April 12 at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. A free artist's reception, including refreshments, is scheduled for April 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The show continues in the Arts Corridor through Aug. 4.

"I have painted images of flowering fields, rushing streams, glistening grapes, and ancient streetscapes, as well as portraits and abstract images," said Swan. "However, creating images of animals makes me feel that time has stopped and all is just as it should be."

Formerly of Las Cruces, Swan now resides in Colorado. Her paintings in this show include wild animals such as bears, coyotes and birds, to domestic animals like cattle, horses and cats.

"My paintings depict animals as noble yet innocent and vulnerable partners with us," she said.

Dinah Leavitt Swan has been a creative artist her whole life beginning as a dancer and actress. She earned a Ph.D. in theater and worked as a director and university professor for over two decades. Dinah is the author of five novels and 19 plays.

Her work has been juried into many arts organizations shows. She has donated many pet portraits to groups raising funds to assist animals.

For more information, visit www.dinahswan.com

About the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum:

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4 to 17, and $2 for active U.S. military members and veterans. Children 3 and under, and members of the Museum Friends receive free admission. The Museum is a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.