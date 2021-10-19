Amber Alert Canceled by Otero County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: CANCEL AMBER ALERT – Chaparral, NM – Izrael Martinez has been located and is safe. For inquiries, please contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaparral, NM - The following is information for the distribution of an Amber Alert from the Otero County Sheriff’s Office. For details, please contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 437-2210

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Izrael Martinez, a four-year-old Hispanic male, three feet tall, weighing approximately thirty-five pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Izrael was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Dinosaurs Home Daycare located at 336 Ralph Street in Chaparral, NM. Izrael was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and orange sneakers. He was taken from Dinosaurs Home Daycare by his non-custodial mother Renee Garcia a forty-year-old Hispanic female. She is five-foot-one inch tall, weighing one hundred fifty-five pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be driving an unknown year model white four-door work truck with a headache rack and red and black company lettering on the side. It has an unknown black and yellow license plate. Their destination is unknown. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Izrael Martinez.

Anyone with information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 437-2210 or dial 9 1 1.

Information from Otero County Sheriff's Office.