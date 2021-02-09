Amber Alert for Albuquerque boys taken by mother

Albuquerque, NM-The following is information for the distribution of an Amber Alert from the Albuquerque Police Department. For details, please contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677.

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the publics assistance in locating Elijah Covington and Javon Rosales. They were last seen at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5000 Menaul Boulevard North East in Albuquerque.

The children were abducted from CYFD custody by their mother Clorisa Renee Covington who does not have custody. Elijah Covington is a three-year-old male child who is two feet tall, weighing thirty-five pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Elijah was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with Adidas stripes, and red, black, and grey NIKE brand shoes. Javon Rosales is a six-year-old male child who is three-foot-tall, weighing fifty pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red, black, and grey Shaq brand shoes.

Clorisa is a twenty-six-year-old female who is five foot eight inches tall, weighing one hundred sixty-one pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Clorisa is also five months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker, black pants with red, black, and grey Nike Air Jordan shoes. Clorisa is known to associate with her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales. Elijah and Javon are missing and are believed to be in danger if not located. Clorisa was driving a grey SUV, however, that vehicle has been located abandoned. It is unknown what vehicle they are currently traveling in or where they are headed. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Elijah Covington and Javon Rosales.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677or dial 911.