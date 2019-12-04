Amanda López Askin to run for Doña Ana County Clerk

LAS CRUCES -- Current Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin announced Wednesday that she is running to keep serving in her current position. Here is a statement from her campaign:

The Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners appointed Askin to lead the Clerk’s Office out of a pool of fourteen candidates in September of 2018. Once in the position, she successfully administered three elections and made transformative changes to the office’s day-to-day operations.

“When I took on the Clerk’s role, it was clear that one of the main challenges facing the office was capacity. The amount of overtime required by staff to achieve successful elections and professional service was, frankly, appalling and completely unacceptable,” Clerk Askin said. “Fighting to be fully-staffed was not easy, but as more people vote and businesses grow, our clerk’s office needs the additional resources to address that positive momentum.”

A lifelong resident of the county, Clerk Askin drew on the strength of her deep community roots and decades of professional experience in pushing the Clerk’s Office forward. In her first year, she prioritized creating an office that was more secure and more accountable - including a full front-office remodel and additional internal office video monitoring.

Clerk Askin is a three-time Aggie, having earned her bachelor’s, masters, and her doctorate in educational leadership and administration all from NMSU.

Before being appointed Clerk, Askin served as a Regent at New Mexico State University. When she is not advocating for increased voter turnout in Doña Ana County, she is serving on the boards of ACTion Program for Animals and La Piñon.

And when not at the office, Clerk Askin enjoys life in the Mesilla Valley with her four dogs, her husband, Roy, and daughter, Eliana.

“I commit to continuing to engage the community and businesses in order to sharpen our ability to serve our customers more efficiently,” Clerk Askin said. “I also commit to continuing to expand our critical outreach efforts that leave every voter feeling invited, informed and invested in our democratic process. I recognize that neither of these commitments can be successful without the valuable input from those that use the services of our office everyday. I will be reaching out directly to Doña Ana County residents as we work together to reach these goals.”