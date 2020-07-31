All Relations United - Help for Native American and Indigenous Communities

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with All Relations United, Founder and Managing Director, Lorelei Marie Horse Stands Waiting, to talk about their non-profit organization and the focus on Native American communities.

Through the BEAR program, Be Excited About Reading, All Relations United addresses youth addictions and suicide prevention in New Mexico and Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

More information is available on their website allrelationsunited.org and on Facebook.