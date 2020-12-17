All New Mexico Counties Now In The Red But Governor Says Improved Case Count Means Progress

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham updated New Mexicans on pandemic measures Thursday, announcing 852 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 48 additional deaths.

All counties in New Mexico are now operating at the most restrictive level of the state’s three-tiered reopening system. Previously, San Miguel County had been in the yellow tier, allowing for looser restrictions surrounding activities like shopping and dining.

“All 33 New Mexico counties are now in the red zone,” Grisham said. “You can see that even in the red people are spreading COVID which means that we had a county, a couple of them as we started this, in the yellow and are no longer in the yellow because what happens in the state creates risk for all of the counties.”

Grisham also highlighted the progress being seen across the state—with many counties, including Doña Ana, seeing improved daily case and positivity rates.

“Doña Ana is in that mix for lowering their case rates,” Grisham. “So it shows that even where things were really exponential, that we were able in a reset and then in this red to green effort, that in those two aspects we are making the impacts that we were desiring.”