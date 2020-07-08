Albuquerque Suspect Arrested in Las Cruces Area Hotel Shooting

The suspect believed to be responsible for the June 29 shooting at a local hotel – a shooting that injured a 35-year-old man – has been arrested and charged for the crime.

Andrew “Drew” Joseph Castellano, 32, of the 3300 block of Caballero Drive in Albuquerque, is charged with one second-degree felony count of attempted murder, two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one fourth-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

About 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 790 Avenida de Mesilla. A 35-year-old man was located suffering from three gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

While investigating the incident, a 32-year-old man identified as Castellano arrived at Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his crotch. Castellano was uncooperative with investigators and refused to say how or where he was shot. Police collected Castellano’s clothing which indicated he likely shot himself accidentally.

Several days after the shooting, investigators spoke with the 35-year-old victim who identified Castellano as the shooter who opened fire on him in a room at La Quinta. As of July 8, the victim was still hospitalized in stable condition.

Las Cruces police investigators obtained a warrant for Castellano’s arrest. Castellano was arrested on the morning of July 8 and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police