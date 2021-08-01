Albuquerque police respond to 3rd homicide case of weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are investigating their third homicide case of the weekend. They say officers were called out around 2 a.m. Sunday after a man was found unresponsive and with trauma to his body. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name and age haven’t been released yet. On Saturday morning, police were called to a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood about a man found dead outside a residence. Officers also were called to a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex where a person was found dead Saturday evening.