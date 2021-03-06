Albuquerque to pay $350K to settle police retaliation claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department on Saturday announced that the city will make $175,000 payments to a police sergeant and a police officer to settle retaliations claims. The department said in a statement that Sgt. Steven Martinez and Officer Tillery DiCenzo both alleged violations of a whistleblower law after then-Police Chief Mike Geier transferred them after they reported misconduct by a now-former commander of the police academy. The department said investigation substantiated allegations of threats directed at cadets and of retaliation against staff. The department said Martinez and DiCenzo had been reassigned to their previous positions at the academy.