Albuquerque man's shooting death marks city's 101st homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque has now surpassed 100 homicides since the start of the year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a man officers found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday night is the city’s 101st homicide victim. Several hours earlier around 1 a.m. police responded to a shooting at an Albuquerque food market that left one man dead and another wounded.

Albuquerque is now at its its highest homicide total and rate in recorded history. Police Chief Harold Medina says the department is devoting resources to the increase in homicides. Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order last month creating a task force to focus on gun violence.