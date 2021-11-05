Albuquerque man killed in hit-and-run was walking on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque this week as they continue to search for the driver of the car who fled the scene. Police said Friday 34-year-old Kevin Dwight Vigil of Albuquerque died in the crash that happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday near Tramway Boulevard. A preliminary investigation indicates Vigil was walking across the southbound lanes of I-25 for unknown reasons. A southbound black sedan fled the scene. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact State Police at (505) 841-9256, option 1.