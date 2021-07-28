Albuquerque fire rescue crews retrieve body from arroyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of an unidentified woman who was swept away by floodwaters in an arroyo in northeast Albuquerque.

City fire rescue officials say the body was found at a washout Wednesday afternoon. They say two people, a man and a woman, were spotted in the arroyo after heavy rain hit the area Tuesday evening.

One person safely got out of the arroyo near Interstate 25 before the search was stopped by darkness and resumed Wednesday morning. Crews had been tied to railings along the arroyo as they searched for any sign of the second missing person coming through the raging water.