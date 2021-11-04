Albuquerque election blow to teacher's union, victory to biz

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year after three candidates won elections without their support.

The Albuquerque branch of the American Federation of Teachers usually picks winning candidates, including six of the seven current school board members. Only one candidate managed to raise more money and get more votes relying on the union.

The school board oversees a $1.6 billion budget in a district serving 74,000 students. Courtney Jackson won without union support and says teacher interests are important but already well represented. She says the "board of education should be the kid’s union”