Albuquerque district to require masks in schools, buses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school district will require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks when in school facilities and school buses, whether individuals are vaccinated or not. The Albuquerque Public Schools board’s 5-1 vote Wednesday to impose the requirement follows new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued Tuesday. Superintendent Scott Elder said the district favored a blanket policy to avoid dividing students into groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated and not have principals and teachers serve as what Elder referred to as “the vaccination patrol." The district said students and staff aren’t required to wear masks outdoors.