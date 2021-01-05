Albuquerque City Council approves hair discrimination ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in New Mexico have voted in favor of an ordinance prohibiting race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles in schools and the workplace. The Albuquerque City Council voted on Monday to amend its Human Rights Ordinance to adopt the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, joining a national campaign. Councilmember Lan Sena introduced the act after several states passed similar laws, including California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington. The act prohibits workplace discrimination based on hairstyles as well as headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons.