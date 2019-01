This week on Alamogordo NOW: Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus visit Alamogordo to investigate the circumstances surrounding Felipe Gomez Alonzo's death. He was the second Guatemalan child to die while in U.S. custody in recent months.

This week on Alamogordo NOW: Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus visit Alamogordo to investigate the circumstances surrounding Felipe Gomez Alonzo's death. He was the second Guatemalan child to die while in U.S. custody in recent months.

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.