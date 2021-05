Nicole Maxwell, reporter with the Alamogordo Daily News shares the latest from the area.

This week, the City of Alamogordo announced that Independence Day celebration events will kick off with a parade at one in the afternoon on Sunday, July 4th. Also, the city says they have learned some new information on how past Independence Day fireworks were handled. Nicole Maxwell with the Alamogordo Daily News shares the latest from the area on this week's Alamogordo NOW.