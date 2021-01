Jessica Onsurez, News Director with the Alamogordo Daily News has the latest from the area every Tuesday.

Every week, Jessica Onsurez, News Director with the Alamogordo Daily News brings us the top stories they are following. This week: New Mexico Second District Congresswoman Yvette Herrell says she will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Also, inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility are saying that COVID-19 safety precautions are not being implemented.