Jessica Onsurez, news director with the Alamogordo Daily News brings us the latest from Alamogordo. This week: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visits the area, Lincoln National Forest wants public input on management plan, and we learn about a new USA Today project listing communities that are rated as the most endangered for wildfires.