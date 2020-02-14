Alamogordo approves $2.5 Million To Attract Company, State Chips In $250,000

ALAMOGORDO N.M. - Medlin Ramps one of the world’s leading manufacturers of material handling equipment, has chosen Alamogordo, N.M. as the primary location for its third facility. The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has awarded the company $250,000 to complete the construction of its facility. The City of Alamogordo approved $2.5 million in funding to bring Medlin to New Mexico. Here is a statement from the EDD:

The company has purchased a vacant Walmart store with a total of 87,150 square feet in building space and 25 acres of land at the intersection of Hwy 54 and Hwy 70.

In addition to the influx of money and additional local rural jobs, Medlin Ramps deepened its commitment to New Mexico by creating a welding apprenticeship program at New Mexico State University, at the suggestion of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that we are moving the ball forward on both high-quality manufacturing jobs and workforce training," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "This company is simultaneously helping us invest in employment opportunities tomorrow while delivering for New Mexicans who want to work today."

Mark Medlin, CEO of Medlin Ramps, says they began producing ramps in Alamogordo on Feb. 4, 2020 and they currently have 12 full-time employees on site.

"This relocation again shows that New Mexico is one of the best places to be for manufacturing," Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department said. "We will help you train the workforce you need, we will help you invest in buildings and infrastructure. We have an entrepreneurial administration that is focused on creating higher paying jobs and diversifying the economy."

Alamogordo City Manager Brian Cesar said the Walmart was vacant for 20 years and attracting vagrants, so Medlin’s commitment to the city is already having a significant impact.

“He’s taken something that was an eyesore and investing in something that benefits the whole community. He’s creating good jobs,” said Cesar.

Cesar said the site is also larger than Medlin requires so the business in looking at developing other commercial ventures or bringing in suppliers to New Mexico who want to be in proximity to Medlin.

“We are definitely looking for additional economic development in Alamogordo and in that area,” Cesar said.

Medlin Ramps has been dominating ramp manufacturing in the Western United States for the past eight years. They plan to hire at least 45 new employees, and will manufacture yard ramps, portable docks, and many other steel fabricated items at this location.

Don and Marilyn Medlin started Medlin Equipment, a welding company with only the two of them as employees, in 1990. As they began to expand in 1995, their son Mark took over the operations and created a small company making yard ramps. Later he bought the family company, eventually renaming it Medlin Ramps, and is proud to hold the memory and tradition of his parents by living their belief in making high quality products, working hard, and following the model of “customer service is king.”

Medlin Ramps also has facilities in California and North Carolina. The New Mexico location allows the company to be geographically closer to its customers, thereby lowering freight costs to the end user.

Medlin Ramps’ revamping of a vacant Walmart building into an innovative manufacturing company follows close on the heels of Big Tuna USA’s announcement to locate its new pipe manufacturing center in a previously vacant 15,000 square foot building in Las Cruces.

"Location, location, but when you add a community of great people this place becomes the perfect choice for expansion,” Mark Medlin said. “I don’t believe in luck, but I do believe in timing. My hope is that more manufacturing plants and businesses can catch a glimpse and make a move to this wonderful state and find a place here for their company to thrive.”