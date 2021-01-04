Aggies suspend activities after one positive COVID-19 test

PHOENIX - As a result of one positive COVID-19 test within the NM State men's basketball team, the Aggies announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that they are pausing team activities.

Because of the pause, NM State's first two WAC games of the 2020-21 season at Dixie State on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 and Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 have postponed. Make-up dates for those two league contests will be announced at a later date.

The positive came in the results from the Aggies' latest COVID-19 test. All Tier One individuals within the program have been getting tested three times per week since the beginning of November.



"While it's very frustrating to pause team activities, our commitment to the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff members is our top priority," commented NM State head coach Chris Jans. "We are following all of the COVID-19 protocols put in place by NM State and the NCAA in order to maintain a safe environment while we prepare to return to practice and competition."

NM State is the owner of a 2-1 record so far in 2020-21 and enters WAC play as the three-time defending league champion. The Aggies have won their last 31 regular season WAC games (a league record) and have been the victors in each of their last 34 contests with WAC opposition.

"We are one of many teams around the nation who are currently affected by this and we will follow all medical recommendations to ensure we're able to get back on the court as soon and as safely as possible," Jans continued.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, NM State relocated from the state of New Mexico in order to begin its 2020-21 season. The Aggies set up shop at the Arizona Grand in Phoenix, Ariz., where they have been living, practicing and taking classes.