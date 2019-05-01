AG Balderas Secures Default Judgement against Out of Compliance Charity

Albuquerque, NM – Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the default judgement against an out-of-state non-profit organization that was not complying with state law. This judgement against the “For All Kids” Foundation is the first of its kind in New Mexico, and the first as part of a statewide charity compliance sweep being conducted by the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.

“New Mexican families and consumer trust non-profits in our state to serve the benevolent purposes that they claim,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “My office is committed to routing out all non-profits that do not play by the rules, and betray that public trust.”

The “For All Kids” Foundation initially registered with the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General in 2009, but failed to maintain registration, as required by New Mexico state law. As part of its charity compliance sweep, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General filed suit against the foundation in 2018. Today’s judgement means that this foundation may not exist, operate or solicit in the State of New Mexico.

Charitable organizations that exist, operate or solicit in New Mexico must be registered with the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General. For more information on registration, contact our office at charity.registrar@nmag.gov, or by calling (505) 717-3500 or toll-free as 1-844-255-9210. For registration FAQs, please visit https://www.nmag.gov/charity-registration-faq.aspx.