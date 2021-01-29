Additional Restrictions At Roundhouse After Several Positive COVID-19 Tests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives and four employees at the state Capitol have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. House Republican spokesperson Matthew Garcia-Sierra said in an email on Thursday that he was “informed one of our members tested positive, and I am also aware that there were four other positive cases.” Garcia-Sierra said Republican leaders are speaking with the state Department of Health about how to proceed. He also said Republican lawmakers and staff members have been told to stay home on Friday. Republican House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said the male lawmaker, who was not named, is asymptomatic and doing fine.

House Speaker Brian Egolf issued this statement Thursday night:

"I wish for a fast and full recovery of the staff and member who have tested positive for COVID-19. This is an unpredictable virus, and I sincerely hope their case is mild or asymptomatic.

My office is taking this situation very seriously, and the Department of Health is conducting the necessary contact tracing to identify any additional positive cases in order to prevent further spread within the building.

The Democratic leadership and members of the House have taken every measure to protect the safety and health of all members and staff, even while we have struggled to have certain minority members comply with mask-wearing and other simple health and safety directives.

I was dismayed to learn today that the Republican caucus had a catered luncheon within the capitol on Monday, at which members did not wear masks, and gathered in a small space.

In light of this and other refusals by House members to follow COVID-safe protocols and rules designed to protect members and staff, I am taking immediate steps within the House to protect the safety and health of staff and members. From this day forward, all committee rooms in the Capitol will be closed; all committee participation will be exclusively by Zoom, and members may not congregate in rooms to participate in committee meetings. Additionally, until further notice, the Floor of the House will be closed to all House members except the Majority Leader (or her designee), the Minority Leader (or his designee), and myself (or my designee as Speaker Pro Tempore).

I strongly encourage all members to participate remotely, even if that means participation from their offices in the Capitol.

I want to be clear, any individuals who contract the virus should not feel personally responsible. We need all members and staff to take these precautions seriously and to comply with existing and new health directives to keep everyone safe as we continue the people’s business."