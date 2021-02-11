Abortion-rights bill approaches decisive vote in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico is poised for a decisive vote in the state Senate.

Female senators took the lead Thursday in presenting the Democratic-sponsored bill that would repeal a 1969 ban on most abortion procedures.

The ban could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. New Mexico’s move to ensure future abortion access provides a counterpoint to 10 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year.