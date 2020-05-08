9 Additional Deaths And 181 More Positive COVID-19 Cases In New Mexico

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 181 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 9 more deaths.

As of today, there are 201 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

58 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

68 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 181.

Previously reported numbers included one case from Bernalillo County that was identified as not being lab confirmed and has since been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,673 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,030

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 85

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 28

De Baca County: 0 (one previously announced case in De Baca County was determined to be a resident of Curry County upon further investigation)

Doña Ana County: 206

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,460

Otero County: 15

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 451

San Juan County: 989

San Miguel County: 5

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 17

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 1,189 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.