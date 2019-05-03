8th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival Scheduled for June 28th

Join the Gila Conservation Coalition for the 8th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival at WNMU’s Light Hall on Friday, June 28th at 6:30 pm.

The four-day national event features over 100 award-winning films and welcomes over 100 guest speakers, celebrities, and activists who bring a human face to the environmental movement.

“The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a natural extension of the Gila Conservation Coalition’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the Gila River and its wilderness watershed,” says Allyson Siwik, Executive Director of the Gila Conservation Coalition. “The Wild & Scenic Film Festival shows us through film how communities like ours are working to protect their watersheds, unique landscapes, and the environment, galvanizing us to do the same.”

The tour event in Silver City will feature the film Sacred Strides, which chronicles how a group of indigenous people from various tribes unified for a Healing Prayer Run of up to 800 miles to Bears Ears National Monument, currently under serious threat and considered sacred to many tribes.

Hear Our Olympics examines the effects of Navy jet electronic warfare training on the Olympic Peninsula, an area that is recognized as a National Park, wilderness area, an international Biosphere Reserve, and World Heritage Site.

In the film Great Basin Water is Life, we learn what is happening with the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s $15.5-billion proposal to build a pipeline to transport water 300 miles from the Great Basin of Nevada to Las Vegas. The Great Basin is a desert, and there simply isn’t an extra 58 billions of gallons of water per year; it would profoundly change the area and residents’ way of life.

Approximately ten other short films will be screened, with special guest appearances and prizes raffled throughout the evening. Mark your calendars – you don’t want to miss this!

With thanks to the National Partners of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival: CLIF Bar, EarthJustice, Klean Kanteen, Peak Design, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date and Time: Friday, June 28, 2019. Doors open at 6:00 pm and show starts at 6:30 pm

Venue Name and Address: WNMU’s Light Hall, 1000 West College Avenue, Silver City

Ticket Prices: $15 at the door; GCC members $12; Admission + GCC membership $20; Students FREE