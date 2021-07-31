$5 million in financial assistance funds for New Mexico low income households

SANTA FE – More than 4,000 low-income New Mexico households this week will begin receiving a one-time payment of $750 in emergency financial assistance under an initiative administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) in partnership with the Taxation and Revenue Department (Tax & Rev).

The funding for this effort was made possible through a $5 million appropriation from the New Mexico Legislature. The one-time payment is for low-income state residents who did not receive a federal pandemic stimulus payments. Although not all the funding was issued within the first round of payments, HSD and Tax & Rev will partner to issue an additional round of financial assistance within the next couple of months.

"These support payments are critical to many New Mexico families," said Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D. “We are proud of this effort and will continue providing support to New Mexicans in need."

Applications were accepted via an online portal for three weeks. A total of 6,339 submissions met the basic requirements for the New Mexico financial assistance payment. To qualify for this financial payment individuals must be residents of New Mexico and were required to have a Social Security number, individual tax identification number or driver’s license number. The $750 per household assistance was allocated to 4,631 low-income New Mexicans who did not receive a federal pandemic stimulus payment.

Payments were issued this week by Tax & Rev via direct deposit or check. Each applicant will receive a text, email, or letter informing them of the final disposition of their application. If an applicant receives notice of approval for payment but does not receive a payment via direct deposit or check, please contact Tax & Rev at (866) 285-2996.

