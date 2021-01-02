46% of New Mexico grant applicants get virus relief funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 6,500 New Mexico businesses and nonprofits will receive up to $50,000 under a state program created to help companies cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Albuquerque Journal reports that's about half of the companies that applied. The program uses $100 million of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state. Marquita Russel, who runs the state agency that administers the program, says she expected to receive roughly 10,000 applications. The agency received over 14,000. In all, 6,530 applications were funded, which comprises about 46% of all applicants.