4 arrested before trial of New Mexico prison gang member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested four people, suspected of making threats against a judge and other officials, hours before testimony in the racketeering and murder trial of a Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico prison gang member began this week in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Journal reported that FBI agent Bryan Acee testified on Wednesday that 41-year-old Jody Rufino Martinez was linked to two threats to kill FBI agents and prosecutors, including threats that have since surfaced. Martinez faces a potential life sentence. Acee said the threats involved an unidentified judge. An FBI spokesman said he had no details about who was arrested on Wednesday or their charges.