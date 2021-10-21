39th Annual NMSU Jewelry Sale - One Day Only - November 1st

An interview with Motoko Furuhashi, Associate Professor in Metalsmithing and Jewelry at NMSU Department of Art.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Department of Art Associate Professor in Metalsmithing and Jewelry, Motoko Furuhashi, to talk about the Metals Club students 39th Annual NMSU Jewelry Sale. She says all the pieces are unique one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry created in the NMSU Metalsmithing and Jewelry studio. The jewelry sale will be for one day only on Monday, November 1st from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the coffee shop in the NMSU Bookstore at 1400 E. University Avenue. This is a fundraising event to support the students in the jewelry and metalsmithing area with workshops, field trip activities for the students, visiting lecturers, as well as help acquire new equipment and tools for the new art building. All activities were severely impacted last year by the Covid-19 pandemic. More information available online at artdepartment.nmsu.edu and on Facebook at NMSU Jewelry Sale. The Fall 2021 MFA Thesis Exhibition will be held November 19 thru December 18 at the University Art Museum.