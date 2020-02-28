21st Cabalgata Binacional – Fiesta Amistad on March 7

On March 9, 1916, at the height of the Mexican Revolution, the United States experienced what was to be its last attack by a foreign power when General Francisco “Pancho” Villa and more than 400 of his men attacked the Village of Columbus, New Mexico. During the pre-dawn raid, stores were looted and several buildings were burned. When the smoke cleared, 10 civilians and eight 13th Cavalry soldiers lay dead.

Several days after the attack, General John “Black Jack” Pershing commanded the U.S. Punitive Expeditionary force from Camp Furlong, pursuing Villa deep into Mexico. The First Aero Squadron aided Pershing and flew from the first operational airbase in U.S. history at Columbus. Several towns along the U.S./Mexico border claim the title, but Columbus is this country's true "birthplace of military aviation".

It has been 104 years since Villa and his men stormed across the border and attacked the sleepy little village of Columbus. For the past 21 years, riders on horseback from both sides of the border have joined together in peace and unity to commemorate the casualties of Villa’s raid. The annual Cabalgata Binacional - Fiesta de Amistad is hosted by the Village of Columbus and Columbus Chamber of Commerce and will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in downtown Columbus Plaza.

All day activities include:

• 9 am-1 pm - Art Show & Reception at Columbus Village Library

• 9:30 am - Music at Columbus Plaza - Sin Fronteras (Olivia Paez; Martha Griffin; Rosa Flores;

July McClure) • Sergio Figueroa

• 11 am - Cabalgata parade • Welcome from Mayor Bruce Salas • National anthems US/Mexico

• Noon - Representative from Xochitl Torres Small’s office • Mexican dignitaries • Speakers

• 12:30 pm - “Corazon de Luna” presents dance performance– director Lola Cisnero

• Camp Furlong Day at Pancho Villa State Park – speakers 1-3 pm

• Music until 3 pm at Columbus Plaza (weather permitting)

Additional Cabalgata events include:

• Sun. March 8: 10 am - Memorial service at Columbus Historical Society Depot Museum

• Fri. March 6: 2 pm – Raid Day documentary by local filmmaker at Tumbleweed Theater

followed by roundtable discussion and sharing of stories with Stacey Ravel Aberbanal, granddaughter of Sam Ravel and Gloria Jett, granddaughter of villista Victorio Correa

• Friday: 5 pm – Dinner & 7-11 pm Dance with Fuzion Norteña at Pancho Villa Bar & Lounge

Times of events are subject to change. A full schedule will be posted shortly. For vendor info, or to volunteer, call Columbus Chamber of Commerce (Norma) 575-343-0147, (July) 575-494-0009; or Columbus City Hall 575-531-2663.