204 More Positive COVID-19 Cases And 3 Additional Deaths In New Mexico

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 204 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and three more deaths.

As of today, there are 197 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

65 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

77 new cases in San Juan County

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 172. One previous death reported in Bernalillo County was determined to be a Torrance County resident.

Previously reported numbers included two cases, one from Bernalillo County and one from Valencia County, that were identified as being false positives and have since been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 4,493 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,012

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 26

Cibola County: 82

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 26

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 197

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,402

Otero County: 9

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 26

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 439

San Juan County: 921

San Miguel County: 4

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 17

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 54

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 1,125 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.