2021: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's State Of The State Address Annotated

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered the annual State of the State address on Jan. 26, 2021, from the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. This speech was pre-recorded due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We annotate the transcript with our Your N.M. Government media partners New Mexico PBS and The Santa Fe Reporter, as well as New Mexico Political Report and the Farmington Daily Times. Find that here along with the video of her speech.



*****

This is part of our Your NM Government project, a collaboration between KUNM, New Mexico PBS and the Santa Fe Reporter. Support for public media (NMPBS and KUNM) provided by the Thornburg Foundation.

