20 Tons of Free Mulch Available In Las Cruces

Composted mulch from Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is ready now in time for the planting season. More than 20 tons of free composted mulch – made from local green waste – is available to residents and businesses at the Old Foothills Landfill (OFL) at 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. But it’s going fast, so don’t wait!

You may have seen the Green Grappler cruising your neighborhood to pick up clear plastic bags filled with yard clippings and leaves, and stacked piles of branches. Or you may have even dropped off your residential green waste without charge at OFL.

That’s just part of the journey: to become composted mulch, the green waste undergoes a 9- to 12-month composting process that includes “cooking” in the hot sun and reaching temperatures between 135-160 degrees for an extended period of time. Moisture from reclaimed water is added to speed the process, and the hills of green waste, known as “windrows”, are turned regularly. It’s an exact process that has to be learned. “That’s why all of our operators are certified by the New Mexico Environment Department Solid Waste Bureau during a 3-day composting course,” explained Robin Lawrence, LCU Solid Waste administrator.

Composted mulch is very useful for dust and erosion control and provides ground cover to hold moisture in the soil, which in turn helps conserve water and promotes re-vegetation.

Max Gonzalez, lead heavy equipment operator and certified LCU composter, explained the very best way for customers to get the free mulch is to get a truckload, and come during the week if possible. “It gets busy on Saturdays, and since we’re closed Sundays, coming during the week goes quicker,” he said. OFL is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you don’t have a truck, bring buckets!

If you are coming by to deliver yard waste, in particular palm trees and yuccas, make sure that they are cut into pieces shorter that 5-feet in length and smaller than 5-inches in diameter. LCU’s chipper cannot handle larger palm tree and yucca trunks.

As part of your residential solid waste service, every month, LCU’s Green Grappler will pick up an amount equal to two level half ton pick-up truck loads or 4 cubic yards, which is equivalent to four 5’x3’x2’ adjacent piles. Larger loads may be scheduled for pick up for an additional charge. Call Customer Service at (575) 541-2111 to schedule additional pick ups and obtain current fees.

