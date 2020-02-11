2-Hour Delay For County Offices Wednesday

Wednesday’s expected forecast has prompted a two-hour delay in business hours for Doña Ana County offices. The government center and all other public county buildings will open at 10 a.m.

Late Tuesday, officials with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa advised that all of Doña Ana County was under a winter weather advisory, with freezing temperatures expected overnight.

Law enforcement and emergency services in the field will not be affected by the delay. Changes to this advisory will be posted at www.donaanacounty.org.