2 arrested in more than 80 metro Albuquerque home robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say two suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in more than home 80 burglaries. They say 18-year-old Jesse Mascareno-Haidle and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Friday after police launched a detailed investigation into dozens of home invasions in the metro Albuquerque area. The teen’s name is not being released because he’s a juvenile. Police say the two suspects are accused of several home burglaries and stealing vehicles from many of the residences. Police believe the suspects may have also burglarized six locations in Los Lunas.