16-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed Near Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was struck and killed in front of his residence Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in Berino near Aero Lane and Pico. According to sheriff’s deputies, the boy was getting in his car on his way to school when a vehicle, reportedly driven by a 21-year-old man, ran him over.

Initially, the crash was part of a suspected road rage incident, but after further investigation, deputies believe the 21-year-old driver had allegedly attempted to run a second vehicle off the road on Stern Drive.

The driver of the second vehicle told detectives he tried to get closer to the suspect’s vehicle to report it as a possible drunk driver, but couldn’t catch up to his reportedly excessive speed. The second driver said the suspect’s vehicle later turned into a residential area.

First responders transported the boy via ambulance to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he died before noon.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident as a vehicular homicide. Charges are pending.

Information from Doña Ana County