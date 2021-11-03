11.2%: Big Drop In Turnout For Las Cruces Area Municipal Elections

LAS CRUCES, NM – Voter turnout for the second 2021 Regular Local Election in Doña Ana County was approximately 11.2%, or 14,434. This is lower than the turnout for the first municipal election in 2019, which was approximately 16.5%, or 19,825 voters, Clerk Amanda López Askin announced.

“In 2019 we administered our first consolidated regular local election, and we are working toward making it common knowledge that there will be an election at the beginning of every November, every year.” Askin said. “We are also working on educating and supporting the public on changing legislation, important dates, and basically, everything election. It can be confusing, and we want to make it an easy experience.”

Unofficial results* for Doña Ana County will be available on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website: https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/resultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&map=CTY&cty=07&name=Do%C3%B1a%20Ana&eid=2796. You can also visit www.NMVote.org to see election results throughout the state.

Per NMSA 1-13-4, the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will now start to prepare the canvass report of the election returns for presentation to the Board of County Commissioners by November 12, 2021. The Doña Ana County canvassing will begin November 3, 2021, at the Bureau of Elections Warehouse at 2480 Lakeside Drive at 12:00 pm.

Information from Doña Ana County

* These results are unofficial and remain unofficial results until state canvass has been completed and certified. These totals do not include provisional ballots or ballots that need hand tallying.