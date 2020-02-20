10th Anniversary for MainStreet Truth or Consequences Inc.

An interview with Linda DeMarino, Executive Director of MainStreet Truth or Consequences Inc.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with MainStreet Truth or Consequences Executive Director, Linda DeMarino, to talk about elections, celebrations, rocks and more in Sierra County.

Truth or Consequences Commission elections Tuesday, March 3rd with three seats up for election and 13 candidates. Major issues are budget, infrastructure, and transparent government.

MainStreet Truth or Consequences was incorporated in December 2009 and will celebrate their 10th Anniversary on Friday, March 6th, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Spaceport Visitor Center, 301 S. Foch Street, T or C. More information on Facebook - MainStreet Truth or Consequences.

Sierra County Rock and Gem Society (SCRAGS) will present the 2020 Rock and Gem Show in Truth or Consequences on Saturday, March 28th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center, 400 West 4th Street. Admission and parking are free. More information on Facebook and with Trudie – 928-916-1299 or Al – 207-461-3449.

Monthly events in Sierra County also available at gosierracounty.com.