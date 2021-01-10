1 man dead, 2 wounded after shooting at an Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a southeast Albuquerque has left one man dead and two others wounded. They say officers responded to the scene Saturday evening and found a fatally shot man in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say another man was walking in the parking lot and had multiple gunshot wounds. A third man was located about two blocks away from the hotel with gunshot wounds in both hands. The two injured men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead man and the wounded men and say the motive for the shooting is unclear.