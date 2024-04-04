Bill Mitchell, the host of Blues Bytes Radio, has a long history in promoting, talking about, and writing about the Blues. His Blues Bytes album review website --- www.bluesbytes.info --- has been in existence for nearly 30 years, earning a 2006 “Keeping the Blues Alive” award from the Blues Foundation for the Blues On The Internet category.

Bill previously hosted Blues radio shows first on a couple of stations in Greensboro, North Carolina, a three-year stint doing the Blues Hangover show on KZON in Phoenix, and currently hosting Blues Bytes Radio on KRDP in Phoenix. He was the founding president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society in Greensboro for five years and later was president of the Phoenix Blues Society for 15 years, leading those organizations in producing over 100 festivals, concerts, and other special programs.

Besides having the Blues as one of his main passions, Bill left his corporate day job more than 10 years ago to focus on his other love, working as a freelance photographer and writer covering both professional and amateur baseball. A native of Pennsylvania, he has lived in Tempe, Arizona for over 30 years.