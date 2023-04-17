Alisa Ogden is a lifelong resident of New Mexico, a third-generation farmer and a fifth-generation rancher. Both the farm and ranch are family operations which are over 100 years old. The crops raised on the farm are primarily alfalfa hay and cotton. The ranch is a cow/calf operation. Alisa says that farming and ranching have been in her life for the past 42 years, even though she has degrees in education. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University ('77). Her son, Jay Cody Stell, is a Captain and helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps.

