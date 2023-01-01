© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Technical Questions/Report Problems

Outage Updates

KRWG_OutagePos_general-01.png

SILVER CITY/LORDSBURG OUTAGE UPDATES:



2/24/23, 10:17 PM | KRWG-TV in Silver City and Lordsburg are off the air. KRXG-FM in Silver City is off the air. Engineering is evaluating some temporary sites over the weekend to set up and we are hopeful that limited service will be restored sometime next week.


2/23/23, 4:28 PM | The tower collapse that caused the outage in Silver City & Lordsburg, was due to extremely high winds and ice. Our team is evaluating the tower damages and is working on a plan for repairs as soon as the weather allows. We thank you so much for your patience at this time.

328284211_589206383083506_2308728583418857794_n.jpg
1 of 7  — 328284211_589206383083506_2308728583418857794_n.jpg
327775053_966583774691893_4031578340401457487_n.jpg
2 of 7  — 327775053_966583774691893_4031578340401457487_n.jpg
328292960_917492506097545_6113462735793961434_n.jpg
3 of 7  — 328292960_917492506097545_6113462735793961434_n.jpg
327847007_2471499053016372_4532678879316925850_n.jpg
4 of 7  — 327847007_2471499053016372_4532678879316925850_n.jpg
328344683_921138985998559_7438590005374785774_n.jpg
5 of 7  — 328344683_921138985998559_7438590005374785774_n.jpg
328618548_922261278960229_372393101040889212_n.jpg
6 of 7  — 328618548_922261278960229_372393101040889212_n.jpg
328304368_1850413888651487_3972272490120220392_n.jpg
7 of 7  — 328304368_1850413888651487_3972272490120220392_n.jpg


2/22/2023 | Due to inclement weather KRWG TV and FM are off the air in Silver City and Lordsburg, our engineering team will evaluate tower damages and work on a plan for repairs as soon as the weather allows.

If you experience technical questions, difficulties, or an outage of the KRWG-TV or KRWG-FM signal or online stream, please contact us by sending an e-mail to: krwg_outage@nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-2743. We work to correct problems as soon as possible.