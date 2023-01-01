SILVER CITY/LORDSBURG OUTAGE UPDATES:

2/24/23, 10:17 PM | KRWG-TV in Silver City and Lordsburg are off the air. KRXG-FM in Silver City is off the air. Engineering is evaluating some temporary sites over the weekend to set up and we are hopeful that limited service will be restored sometime next week.

2/23/23, 4:28 PM | The tower collapse that caused the outage in Silver City & Lordsburg, was due to extremely high winds and ice. Our team is evaluating the tower damages and is working on a plan for repairs as soon as the weather allows. We thank you so much for your patience at this time.

2/22/2023 | Due to inclement weather KRWG TV and FM are off the air in Silver City and Lordsburg, our engineering team will evaluate tower damages and work on a plan for repairs as soon as the weather allows.

If you experience technical questions, difficulties, or an outage of the KRWG-TV or KRWG-FM signal or online stream, please contact us by sending an e-mail to: krwg_outage@nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-2743. We work to correct problems as soon as possible.