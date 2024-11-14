© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump names former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins as his pick to lead the VA

By Stephen Fowler
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:10 PM MST
Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 17, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump has named Collins as his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 17, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump has named Collins as his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Former Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, a key defender of President-elect Donald Trump during his first impeachment proceedings, has been nominated to be the secretary for veterans affairs.

"Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War," Trump said in a statement Thursday announcing the pick. "We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our Country in this very important role!"

With the selection, Trump has now elevated four of the eight Republicans who defended him during the first impeachment proceeding against him for prominent roles in the incoming administration.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin has been tapped as the proposed head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Former Rep. John Ratcliffe has been named Trump's pick for CIA director and Rep. Elise Stefanik will be nominated as the United Nations ambassador.

Collins is a chaplain in the Air Force Reserve Command who served in the House from 2013 to 2021. He unsuccessfully lobbied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to name him to the Senate vacancy that opened up in 2019 after then-Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down due to health concerns. He finished third in a special election primary in 2020 behind Kemp's eventual pick, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who ultimately prevailed in a Jan. 2021 runoff.

Collins' selection follows Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he was nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of defense.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR Politics
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.