Roughly 160 ballot initiatives were voted on this election. Here's what voters decided

Updated November 06, 2024 at 14:58 PM ET

Measures appeared on the ballot in 41 states and focused on issues ranging from abortion access, to noncitizen voting and marijuana legalization, to legalization of some psychedelics.

Here's where things stand.

Abortion

There were 11 abortion-related ballot measures this election, a record for a single year, including:

Marijuana legalization

Four states voted on marijuana legalization, including for recreational use in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Same-Sex Marriage

Same-sex marriages became legal nationwide in 2015, but with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there are concerns that something similar could happen to the legality of same-sex unions. Three states voted to protect same-sex marriage at the state level.

Psychedelic legalization

Massachusetts: A measure would have allowed people 21 and older to consume psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms at licensed therapy centers, as well as grow small amounts at home, was rejected by voters.

Minimum wage

Voters in two red states approved ballot measures to raise the minimum wage and require employers to provide paid sick time to their workers.

Alaska: Voters approved a gradually rise to $15 per hour by July 1, 2027, up from $11.73 currently, the lowest on the West Coast. After that, the minimum wage will be adjusted to keep pace with inflation.

Voters approved a gradually rise to $15 per hour by July 1, 2027, up from $11.73 currently, the lowest on the West Coast. After that, the minimum wage will be adjusted to keep pace with inflation. Missouri: Voters approved a gradually rise to $15 an hour by January 1, 2026, up from $12.30 currently. Starting in 2027, an annual inflation adjustment will also be applied.

Immigration

